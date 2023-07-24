Minor injuries reported in rollover wreck at Clay, Adams streets Published 2:45 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Adams and Clay streets Monday afternoon.

The Vicksburg Fire Department and Vicksburg Police Departments responded to the scene. VFD Assistant Chief Henry Williams said the driver of the overturned vehicle managed to crawl to the back of the car to escape.

Of the two people involved, Williams said one was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the other declined treatment.

This is a developing story.