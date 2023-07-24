Minor injuries reported in rollover wreck at Clay, Adams streets

Published 2:45 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

A vehicle rolled onto its side following a Monday afternoon wreck at Adams and Clay streets. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Adams and Clay streets Monday afternoon.

The Vicksburg Fire Department and Vicksburg Police Departments responded to the scene. VFD Assistant Chief Henry Williams said the driver of the overturned vehicle managed to crawl to the back of the car to escape.

Of the two people involved, Williams said one was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the other declined treatment.

This is a developing story.

