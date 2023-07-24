Southern Miss Releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Spring 2023 Semester
Published 8:51 am Monday, July 24, 2023
The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 spring semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average (all As). Dean’s List scholars have at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):
EDWARDS
Dean’s List:
Austin Lee Alexander
VICKSBURG
President’s List:
Lia Shanice Cook
Karys Dalton Creel
Ann Wallace Derossette
Susan Danielle Dickerson
Ondrea Denise Flaggs
Leah Catherine Larson
Mary C Lovins
Teyanna Wy’Keysa Monroe
Shana Christine Carman Morris
Candice Wilson
Dean’s List:
Jaidyn Kay Allen
Ethan Paul Erekson
Samantha Elizabeth Graves
Anna Katherine Hoben
Hope Destiny Hudson
Sarah G Jabour
Zharia Patrice Jackson
Kristy Leist
Winter Gabriella Love
Mason Gerald Pant
Katelynn Marie Pettway
Trenity Alexxus Spratley
Ryan Theriot
Isaiah Pinkston Thomas
Emily Rashael Vandennieuwboer
Alicia Janel Wright