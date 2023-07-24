Southern Miss Releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Spring 2023 Semester

Published 8:51 am Monday, July 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 spring semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average (all As). Dean’s List scholars have at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):

EDWARDS

Dean’s List:

Austin Lee Alexander

VICKSBURG

President’s List:

Lia Shanice Cook

Karys Dalton Creel

Ann Wallace Derossette

Susan Danielle Dickerson

Ondrea Denise Flaggs

Leah Catherine Larson

Mary C Lovins

Teyanna Wy’Keysa Monroe

Shana Christine Carman Morris

Candice Wilson

Dean’s List:

Jaidyn Kay Allen

Ethan Paul Erekson

Samantha Elizabeth Graves

Anna Katherine Hoben

Hope Destiny Hudson

Sarah G Jabour

Zharia Patrice Jackson

Kristy Leist

Winter Gabriella Love

Mason Gerald Pant

Katelynn Marie Pettway

Trenity Alexxus Spratley

Ryan Theriot

Isaiah Pinkston Thomas

Emily Rashael Vandennieuwboer

Alicia Janel Wright

