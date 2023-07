Steven Carl Smith Published 12:54 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

A memorial service for Steven C. Smith, 54, will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Green Chapel M..B Church, Rolling Fork.

The Rev. Anthony White will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Smith died on July 21, at his home in Collins, MS.

