Andy Oakes named Harry Gillespie Rotarian of the Year for Vicksburg Rotary Club Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Vicksburg Rotary Club recently announced its Harry Gillespie Rotarian of the Year recipient is Andy Oakes.

Oakes is a partner in the Boolos and Oakes CPA firm and a member of Pinelake Church in Clinton.

He has been a longtime Rotarian and was integral to the continued success of the club’s annual fall “Pigskin Classics, Pigskin Picks.”

