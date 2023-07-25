Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital gets $968,200 grant from USDA Published 10:47 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $968,200 investment through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns.

The money will be used to offset the burden that COVID-19 placed on Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital including lost revenues, increased staffing expenses and expenses incurred to protect the community and facility from the spread of COVID-19 throughout the duration of the pandemic.

