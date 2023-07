Keairis Ford Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Keairis Ford passed on July 12.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at noon on Monday, July 31, at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Virdell Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup