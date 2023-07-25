Scott Edward Wolfe Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Our beloved Scott Edward Wolfe, 53, of Vicksburg, passed away in a single-car accident on the morning of July 20.

He was born March 16, 1970, to Perry and Alice Wolfe Sr. in Leland, MS. Scott was a pilot on the Mississippi River for most of his adult life.

He loved his family and cherished his wife and children dearly. He had a passion for helping people and making people happy. He never met a stranger and called everyone “friend.” He was the life of the party and his infectious smile will be missed by all.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Wolfe, and brothers, Perry Wolfe Jr. and Albert B. Wolfe.

Scott leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Emily Wolfe, son, Perry A. Wolfe, daughter Ronni Sanders, son-in-law, Christopher Sanders, father, Perry D. Wolfe Sr., sister, Denise Lee, brother-in-law, Carlos Lee and Steve Wolfe.

He will be missed by us all and many other family members and friends.

A memorial will be held on July 29 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 6300 E. Indiana Ave., Vicksburg, MS.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.