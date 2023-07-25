Susan Leah Haney Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Susan Leah Haney, 58, died Sunday, July 23. She was born Sept. 9, 1964, in Norfolk, Virginia to Margaret Maie Chamberlin Haney and William Clay Haney.

As a Navy junior, she lived in Virginia, Maryland, Hawaii, Florida and Mississippi.

She graduated from Cocoa Beach High School and attended NW Mississippi Community College.

Susan achieved many honors during her lifetime and enriched the lives of all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents Margaret Maie Chamberlin Haney and William Clay Haney and her brother William Leonard Haney.

She is survived by a sister, Donna Haney Saunders (Steve) of Vicksburg, MS and brother Jeffrey Ronald Haney, (Dianne) of Merritt Island, Fl., six nieces and nephews: Tracy Breeden, Greg Breeden (Lynn), Carly Flores (Luis), Katlyn Haney (Shawn), Jeffrey Haney and Jeremy Haney; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Susan Chiarito, the staff of Baddour Memorial Center, Vicksburg Convalescent Center and Gentiva Hospice.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m., at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Vicksburg, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m., with Father Rick Roessler and Deacon Tami Roessler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baddour Memorial Center, 626 Baddour Blvd, P.O. Box 97, Senatobia, MS (1-888-422-3368).