VFW Post 2572 and Army & Navy Club of Vicksburg honor sponsor, military hero Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Army & Navy Club and the local VFW Post 2572 hosted a special ceremony during its July 6 steak dinner.

VFW Trustee and Vice-President of the Army & Navy Club of Vicksburg, Mike Chaney, recognized two very special guests: VFW Gold Level Sponsor, Southern Pipe & Supply Company (Landon Craft), and LTC (Retired) Dan Knight on behalf of Southern Pipe & Supply for Knight’s valor and service to the country. Both received plaques for their contributions to VFW Post Maintenance in 2023.

In addition, Chaney presented Knight with a commendation from the State of Mississippi’s Office of Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal, which was read aloud extolling Knight’s exceptional military service record, his multiple demonstrations of valor and untold sacrifices for the country by both himself and his family.

Knight served over 30 years in the United States Army in various Airborne Ranger and Special Operations Units. He completed tours in Iraq as an Infantry Officer during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He received the Bronze Medal with Valor device and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor device, was twice wounded in combat and was awarded two Purple Heart medals (one in Afghanistan in 2002 and then again in Iraq in 2003).

Besides a bachelor of science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, he received a master of divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary, a master’s degree in unconventional warfare from American Military University and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Liberty University.

“Knight represents what is good in America and what we all should strive to preserve: Freedom and the American Way of Life,” an announcement from the Army & Navy Club read. “Veteran organizations and military nonprofits like VFW Post 2572 and the Army and Navy Club of Vicksburg can be a resource for veterans and should be viewed as more than organizations or places to socialize once a month.

“You can get involved by supporting your local VFW Post, Army & Navy Club, American Legion Post and other charity organizations who recognize this mounting need.”