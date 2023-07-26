Dawn Meeks named St. Aloysius Principal Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Dawn Meeks has been promoted to principal of St. Aloysius High School at Vicksburg Catholic School, the school announced Wednesday evening.

She will begin her duties in this new role, effective immediately. A 42-year veteran in education, Meeks has been a member of the St. Aloysius faculty for 13 years. In her 14th year, she has decided to take on the role of principal because of her love for the school and her call to serve. Meeks refers to the principal position, as well as all positions at VCS, as “vocations,” not “occupations.”

Meeks’ career in education has spanned throughout Warren County. She was the Science Department Chair in the Vicksburg Warren School District for nearly 30 years. In that time, she authored grants, participated in the development of the Mississippi Science Framework for elementary and secondary science alignment, developed and implemented curricula, authored curricula to for new courses, and supervised and evaluated department faculty performance. Upon joining Vicksburg Catholic School, she has served as department chair and senior advisor. Along with continuing similar job duties, Meeks also coordinated inventory and maintained and monitored the department budget as well as teacher expenditures.

Email newsletter signup

Meeks is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Master of Education Secondary Science Education. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology Education from Mississippi State University. She is currently pursuing Administrative licensure in Educational Leadership.

Meeks was named Warren County Chamber of Commerce Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2019. She has been honored as STAR Teacher eight times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2020). She was awarded the Mississippi Economic Council ALL-STAR Teacher as well as U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Meeks is an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Vicksburg. She has two daughters, Haley and Hannah, and one grandson, Haden (10th grade), all who are involved at Vicksburg Catholic School.