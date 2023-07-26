Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Jackson 96ers Blue 18U baseball player John Wyatt Massey, a Porter’s Chapel Academy senior, received the MVP award at the NABF high school World Series last weekend. The 96ers won two games on Sunday to win the tournament championship, including a 15-1 victory over the Coal Creek Bulls in the title game.

Massey and recent Warren Central graduate Seth Sterling were selected to the all-tournament team. Another Warren Central player, Charlie Appleton, pitched one inning of scoreless relief to earn a save in a 6-2 victory vs. the Knoxville Tribe in the semifinals. Sterling had two hits in that win.

