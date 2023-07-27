Eddie Lee Turner Sr.

Published 9:16 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Eddie Lee Turner Sr., a former Vicksburg resident, passed away on July 18 at Merit Health Flowood. He was 59.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Second Union M.B. Church.

Interment will follow at St. Paul M.B. Church Cemetery in Utica under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and at the church on Saturday from noon until the hour of service.

More Obits

Lea Franks Floyd

Sharon Rose Causey

Susan Leah Haney

Scott Edward Wolfe

Print Article