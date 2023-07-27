Eddie Lee Turner Sr. Published 9:16 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Eddie Lee Turner Sr., a former Vicksburg resident, passed away on July 18 at Merit Health Flowood. He was 59.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Second Union M.B. Church.

Interment will follow at St. Paul M.B. Church Cemetery in Utica under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and at the church on Saturday from noon until the hour of service.