Lady Flashes open softball season on Friday night
Published 4:12 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023
The 2023-24 high school sports season will begin Friday night at the Betty Hearn Foley Softball Complex, when St. Aloysius opens its softball season with a home game against Madison-St. Joseph. The junior varsity game is at 5 p.m. and the varsity plays at 6.
The game will also mark the debut of Mike Foley as the team’s head coach.
“Good concessions, too. Pulled pork. Brats with peppers and onions. The ball should be good and the food should be good too,” Foley said.
The Lady Flashes will then go across the Mississippi River to Tallulah Academy on Monday, before playing three more home games later in the week.
St. Al’s team members are Kennadi Blassingame, Ruthie Britton, Presley Carr, Addie Clay, Madison Connelly, Madelyn Kavanaugh, Addy Lyons, Scarlett Couch, Lili Perniciaro, Kay Rader, Madison Spencer, Mallory Spencer, Megan Theriot, Raegan Thornell, Crawley Haller, Mageigh Haller, Maddie McSherry, Presley Brister, Kyleigh Cooper, Marley Gibellino and Ali Grace Luke.
2023 ST. ALOYSIUS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
All games at 6 p.m. unless noted
July 28 — Madison-St. Joe
July 31 — at Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Riverfield, 4 p.m.
Aug. 5 — Jackson Victors, TBA
Aug. 5 — Discovery Christian, TBA
Aug. 7 — at Madison-St. Joe
Aug. 8 — at Simpson Academy
Aug. 10 — Central Hinds
Aug. 14 — Carroll Academy
Aug. 19 — at MRA Jamboree, TBA
Aug. 21 — *Adams County Christian
Aug. 22 — *at Cathedral
Aug. 24 — Simpson Academy
Aug. 28 — *Copiah Academy
Sept. 5 — Jackson Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 — at Jackson Victors
Sept. 9 — *Providence Classical, Noon (DH)
Sept. 11 — *at Adams County Christian
Sept. 12 — *at Copiah Academy
Sept. 13 — Jackson Academy
Sept. 18 — *Cathedral
Sept. 19 — at Riverfield, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 — Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.
*MAIS District 4-5A games