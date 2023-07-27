Lady Flashes open softball season on Friday night Published 4:12 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

1 of 2

The 2023-24 high school sports season will begin Friday night at the Betty Hearn Foley Softball Complex, when St. Aloysius opens its softball season with a home game against Madison-St. Joseph. The junior varsity game is at 5 p.m. and the varsity plays at 6.

The game will also mark the debut of Mike Foley as the team’s head coach.

“Good concessions, too. Pulled pork. Brats with peppers and onions. The ball should be good and the food should be good too,” Foley said.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Flashes will then go across the Mississippi River to Tallulah Academy on Monday, before playing three more home games later in the week.

St. Al’s team members are Kennadi Blassingame, Ruthie Britton, Presley Carr, Addie Clay, Madison Connelly, Madelyn Kavanaugh, Addy Lyons, Scarlett Couch, Lili Perniciaro, Kay Rader, Madison Spencer, Mallory Spencer, Megan Theriot, Raegan Thornell, Crawley Haller, Mageigh Haller, Maddie McSherry, Presley Brister, Kyleigh Cooper, Marley Gibellino and Ali Grace Luke.

2023 ST. ALOYSIUS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

All games at 6 p.m. unless noted

July 28 — Madison-St. Joe

July 31 — at Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 3 — Riverfield, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 — Jackson Victors, TBA

Aug. 5 — Discovery Christian, TBA

Aug. 7 — at Madison-St. Joe

Aug. 8 — at Simpson Academy

Aug. 10 — Central Hinds

Aug. 14 — Carroll Academy

Aug. 19 — at MRA Jamboree, TBA

Aug. 21 — *Adams County Christian

Aug. 22 — *at Cathedral

Aug. 24 — Simpson Academy

Aug. 28 — *Copiah Academy

Sept. 5 — Jackson Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Jackson Victors

Sept. 9 — *Providence Classical, Noon (DH)

Sept. 11 — *at Adams County Christian

Sept. 12 — *at Copiah Academy

Sept. 13 — Jackson Academy

Sept. 18 — *Cathedral

Sept. 19 — at Riverfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.

*MAIS District 4-5A games

Featured Local Savings