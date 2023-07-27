Registration now open for River Kids after-school art program Published 9:14 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s free after-school art program will begin on Aug. 24.

Open to any child in 1st through 6th grade, the class will meet on Thursdays from 3:45 to 5 p.m. for the 13-week program.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

The River Kids Program is designed to encourage children to discover and develop their creative talents.

It will expose creativity through drawing, painting, crafts, collage, ceramics, sculpture and many more artistic techniques.

Experienced and accredited educators plan and teach each class. The program is free but will require a full semester commitment from the parents.

It will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center business office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

This free after-school program is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the generous support of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg and various appropriations.