The Foodsmith Experience visits Vicksburg

Published 2:36 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

David Leathers with the Foodsmith Experience of Nashville, Tenn., spent two nights in Vicksburg on his way to Natchez for the Natchez Food and Wine Festival this past weekend.

Leathers, a friend of Vicksburg resident Lori Fagan, operates a mobile restaurant concept “Chef Trailer” with the kitchen working exclusively for one table.

The trailer can seat up to 14 people.

Leathers treated Vicksburg diners to a gourmet dinner on the river on July 20 at Golding Barge Line and on July 21 at the grounds of Cedar Grove Mansion.

For more information on or to book the Chef Trailer, visit foodsmithnashville.com.

