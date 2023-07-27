Vicksburg Animal Shelter reduces cat, kitten adoption fees after meeting capacity Published 11:26 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter has reduced its adoption fee for cats and kittens.

The fee has been reduced to $30, or $50 for two cats or kittens. The reduction in fees comes from the shelter meeting capacity due to a recent increased intake of cats and kittens.

The adoption special will be in effect through July 31 at 3 p.m.

For further information, call the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982.