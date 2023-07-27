Vicksburg Animal Shelter reduces cat, kitten adoption fees after meeting capacity

Published 11:26 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter has reduced its adoption fee for cats and kittens.

The fee has been reduced to $30, or $50 for two cats or kittens. The reduction in fees comes from the shelter meeting capacity due to a recent increased intake of cats and kittens.

The adoption special will be in effect through July 31 at 3 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

For further information, call the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982.

More News

Warren County sheriff asks for 1.7% budget increase, higher starting salaries for employees

Vicksburg firefighters graduate from Hinds Community College nursing program

Registration now open for River Kids after-school art program

Dawn Meeks named St. Aloysius Principal

Print Article