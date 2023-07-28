AS THE ROOSTER FLIES: Musician’s billboard campaign coming to Vicksburg Published 12:02 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Andrew Beck is coming out with a Folk music album, “Rooster,” next year, and he is promoting the album in an unusual way.

For each one of the album’s songs, Beck rented 11 billboards East of the Mississippi River for the month of August. A billboard for the song “Strike with the Lightning Bolts” will be located in Vicksburg.

Beck said he spent the last two years writing this album.

“The songs are personal to me about some of the best experiences of my life and some of the worst,” he said.

The album started with a “dream team” that Beck assembled in Nashville, comprised of producer Eric Masse, band members Nick Bockrath, Max Zemanovic and Robbie Crowell and engineer Anna Lise Liddell. Then, he found an artist to design the album cover and billboard art.

“I fell in love with this artist, Matt Cliff,” Beck said. “He is from Fort Bird, Texas, and I love his ability to convey this child-like attitude while confronting serious themes.”

Once the production process was underway, Beck was able to put together a deck for himself with every song and its meaning. His team then had three meetings where they decided how to best convey the songs in visual form. He said he wanted to challenge the idea of billboards as a medium for selling things.

“I want to try and put art in the world instead of trying to sell something meaningless,” he said.

The album name was inspired by the childhood nickname his father gave him, Rooster.

“He really called me Rooster because I used to wake up early when I was a kid before everyone else, and I would go make myself scrambled eggs and I would bang the pots and pans around and he would come down and tell me that I was like a rooster waking everybody up,” Beck said.

He is announcing the album by having the map locations of the billboards make an “R” shape for “Rooster.”

Beck will play at the billboard in Vicksburg on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. It will be located near the Waffle House at 4100 Pemberton Square Blvd. Beck said he decided to play at Waffle House because it’s his favorite restaurant in the world.

“I get an All-Star Special with scrambled eggs and bacon and hash browns, smothered and extra crispy, then I get a waffle, plain, well done,” Beck said.

Beck’s album, “Rooster,” will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube.