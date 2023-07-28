Cooper throws no-hitter as St. Al crushes St. Joe in softball season opener Published 9:16 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

St. Aloysius started its softball season in style on Friday night.

Kyleigh Cooper pitched a four-inning no-hitter, Ruthie Britton and Mallory Spencer had two RBIs apiece, and the Lady Flashes crushed Madison-St. Joseph 13-0 in their season opener.

Cooper finished with 10 strikeouts and faced one batter over the minimum in the four-inning run-rule victory. A batter reached on an error with two outs in third inning, after Cooper struck out the first eight batters she faced, to end the bid for a perfect game. No one else reached base.

Cooper also doubled and drove in a run as the Lady Flashes scored in each of the last three innings. They got two runs in the second, three in the third, and then finished with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.

Britton doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. She hit a two-run double and stole home during the fourth-inning rally.

Lili Perniciaro was 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, while Spencer hit a two-run double in the second inning to drive in the Lady Flashes’ first two runs of the season.

Megan Theriot and Ali Grace Luke also scored two runs apiece.

St. Al will play again Monday at 4:15 p.m., when it takes a short trip across the river to face Tallulah Academy. Its next home game is Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. against Riverfield Academy.