Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosting back-to-school block party in Vicksburg Published 10:23 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The Medgar and Angela Scott Community Life Center will kick off back-to-school season with a block party on Saturday at 2710 Sherman Ave.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by Angela Scott in honor of her late husband, Medgar, as a way to give back to the community. The foundation’s mission is to inspire people to excel by providing the tools and solutions to help them make the best possible decisions.

Carla Sullivan, Executive Director, is one of the event organizers. Sullivan said the event is intended for the community to come out and enjoy a fun evening as well as to celebrate students and teachers going back to school.

“It’s just a community event and also for back to school,” Sullivan said.

This event is free of charge; however, there will be vendors selling jewelry as well as many other things that patrons will be able to purchase. Sullivan said that they currently have five vendors in attendance. There will be food, such as hotdogs, burgers and nachos for sale. There will be a DJ for music and entertainment, as well as a game truck and bouncy house for children.

“We will be giving out book bags as well,” Sullivan said.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation will be giving out bookbags with school supplies for the upcoming year. The distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The foundation is also accepting school supplies for students involved in its after-school programs.

The block party will begin at 11 a.m. and is anticipated to end at approximately 4 p.m.