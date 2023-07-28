Old Post Files: July 28, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

W. Hemingway caught a 25-pound gar at Long Lake. • C.S. Gaines, a rail employee, was thrown from a motorcar and injured.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Ruth Clark returned from a vacation spent in Louisiana and Texas. • Velma Smith accepted a position with Swift Packing Co.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. Lula Aden, a former resident, died in Clarksdale.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Services were held for Wiley Sanders. • W.B. Ford Sr. was installed as commander of Allein Post, American Legion.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Mrs. Ella B. Johnson. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Abney and their son were visiting relatives in Austin, Texas.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Dustin Carl Hull celebrated his third birthday. • Capt. Ervin E. Grant was honored for 20 years of service with the Vicksburg Police Department.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Services were held for Mrs. Maggie “Dime” Wilson. • The Ladies Auxiliary donated a Neonatal Intensive Care Open Incubator to Vicksburg Medical Center. • Airman Edward A. Case Jr. was assigned to Lowry Air Force Base, Colorado, after completing Air Force basic training.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Adult entertainment enterprises would be limited to Washington Street from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Clark Street Bridge under a proposal being considered by the Vicksburg Planning Commission. • Sgt. Doug Arp emerged from his hole after a week and promised it’s not his last stunt to promote anticrime awareness. • Miss Mississippi Lenna Holder addressed members of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The owners of the former Battlefield Village Mall filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court. • Regina Rankin left her position as head of The Initiative, a publicly assisted facility that offered single parents the chance to have a place to live and have their children cared for while they went to school. • Sarah Lee Lynn died.

10 Years Ago: 2003

Sheriff Martin Pace sought additional funds for deputies. • Soybean farmer Butch Burroughs survives despite flood.