Sam Godfrey named Vicksburg Rotary Club President Published 2:15 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Sam Godfrey was named the incoming Vicksburg Rotary Club President in a recent meeting.

Godfrey will assume the position from outgoing president, Larry Kilgo.

“I look forward to serving with Sam this year. Our club is in excellent hands with Sam,” Kilgo said. “I know because he is a man of strong character, sound judgment and a compassionate heart.”

