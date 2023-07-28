Warren County Land Records July 17 to July 24 Published 11:26 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 17 to July 24.

Warranty Deeds:

*Rachel Thomas Anderton, Rachel Thomas Anderton, Executrix of The Estate of Debbie Dottley Brumitt, Debbie Dottley Brumitt to Jacqueline Walker-Gaines and Joseph M. Gaines, Part of Lot 10, Parkside Terrace.

*Robert R. Bottin, Jr. and Robert R. Bottin III to Racheal S. Cage, Part of Lot 15, Fairways Subdivision.

*Lonnie Boykin and Kristen Boykin to Christopher Tracy Runnels and Lee Runnels, Lot 4, Chilhowie Subdivision, Part 1.

*Ride Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Laura E. Carpenter and Lillie D. Carpenter, Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Larry Eugene Marcy and Julie Benedict Marcy to Edward M. Fowler Sr., Lot 34, Shenandoah Valley #3.

*Nicole Warnock to Billy Joe Hayes Jr., Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Gerald H, Hosemann and Valda R. Hosemann to TFL, LLC, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Snopes Farms, LLC to Scott Koestler, Section 31, Township 07 North, Range 4 West.

* Mary H. Reed by Power of Attorney and Leslie Helene Reed Rodgers, Power of Attorney to Ann Dow Shurden, Lot 129, Openwood Plantation #3.

Deed of Trust:

*Harvey F. Duke and Susan Duke to Bankplus, Lot 5 and Lot 6, Chilhowie Subdivision, Part 1.

*Joscelyn W. Buford to the United States of America, Acting through The Rural Housing Service, Lot 89, Warrenton Heights #2 Part E.

*Jacqueline Walker-Gaines and Joseph M. Gaines to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 10, Parkside Terrace.

*Laura E. Carpenter and Lillie D. Carpenter to Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael B. Caruthers and Jane A, Caruthers to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*James C. Dillard to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lots 34 and 35, Terraces.

*Jeremy Ferguson and Anna L. Ferguson to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Willow Creek Subdivision #1.

*Edward M. Fowler Sr. to Trustmark National Bank Lot 34, Shenandoah Valley #3.

*Robert A, Goodnight and Karen E. Goodnight to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part W/2 Section 1C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Patricia S. Gordon to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*John Matthew Lee and Donna L. Lee to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Magnolia Dental Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Amy Jean Libbey to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Jesus Marinez to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*James Michael Williams and Linda Williams to Mutual Credit Union Part of Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*John Burton Smith and Nancy Cook Smith to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 4 and Part of Lot 5, Subdivision D Lakeland Village Cove.

*Darrin Powers and Leslie Powers to Riverhills Bank, Part of Lot 2, Springfield.

*Darrin Powers and Leslie Powers to Riverhills Bank, Part of Lot 109 and Lot 110, Vicksburg Proper of Block 18.

Marriage Licenses:

*Robert Van Sibley, 50, of Mississippi to Angel Kristen Gatchell, 43, of Mississippi.

*Christaisha Marie Blackmore, 21, of Mississippi to Melody Marie Haynes, 20, of Mississippi.

*Deandre Samuel King, 28, of Mississippi to Kimberley Sade Walker, 33, of Germany.