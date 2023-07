Willie Ousley Published 9:50 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Willie Ousley died on July 24, in Rolling Fork. He was 76.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Cary.

The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Rev. Travis J. Gully will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup