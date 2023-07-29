Old Post Files: July 29, 1923-2013
Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 29, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Dr. and Mrs. George Street arrived from New Orleans. • R.C. Causey suffered a stroke on the Big Black River.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Brother Gerard was named president of St. Aloysius College. • W.W. Broome told of his visit to the Purina Mills. • Professor O.P. Eure was in the city after one of his tours.
80 Years Ago: 1943
Lt. Joseph Booth completed the B-29 pilot course at Liberal Field, Kansas. • A daughter was born to Dr. and Mrs. Ludwell Pierce of Jackson. • A son was born to Dr. and Mrs. D. Swan Haworth.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Services were held for Henry Slater. • James Smith, a Redwood resident, died. • William B. Ford Jr. was installed as commander of Allein Post, American Legion.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Elizabeth Anderson returned from a visit with relatives in St. Louis and Colorado Springs. • Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Davenport Jr. announced the birth of a son, Jesse III.
50 Years Ago: 1973
Sgt. James L. Pitts was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his actions in Vietnam. • Herbert Smith, general manager of the Westinghouse Interior Lighting Division in Vicksburg, received the company’s Customer Service Award for 1972-73. • Mrs. Kathy M Schlottman died. • Terri Leigh Davis celebrated her second birthday.
40 Years Ago: 1983
Doug Hassell spoke to the Vicksburg Rotary Club on overriding influence taxes, with an emphasis on the importance of estate planning.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Air conditioners were installed at Vicksburg and Warren Central junior high schools. • Vicksburg’s Planning Commission decided that topless bars could be scattered throughout the city but away from churches, neighborhoods and schools.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Two people were injured after a late-night shootout at Clay and First North streets. • Friends and former colleagues honored fellow teacher Thelma Juanita Watson on her 80th birthday. • Lottie Mae Shamblin died.
10 Years Ago: 2013
Area churches brought groups together for foster reconciliation. • The Mississippi Jammers won the 8 year old division of the Governor’s Cup.