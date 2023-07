Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Vicksburg resident Charlie Appleton allowed three runs and had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched to help the Jackson 96ers win the NABF World Series championship July 21-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Appleton also went 3-for-7 at the plate with two runs scored.

