One dead, one wounded in related shooting incidents in Vicksburg

Published 1:10 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

By John Surratt

A 20-year-old Vicksburg man was found dead in his car from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near the intersection of Clay and First North streets, according to information from Vicksburg police.

According to police reports, Brendyn Carmen was found at approximately 1:32 a.m. Sunday by a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy who noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near its intersection with Clay Street. Carmen was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

At the same time, Vicksburg police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Court Street found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined  both incidents are related and the victims knew each other.

Additional information will be released when available.

