OUR OPINION: Catfish Crawl, Mega Bucs tournament sure to be fun for all Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

From the looks of it, we’ve got no excuse to be bored next weekend.

With the Bill Dance Mississippi River Monsters Mega Bucs Pro Series catfish tournament (try saying that five times fast) next weekend and the community banding together to support the event with an inaugural Catfish Crawl, there is so much to do and see.

We’re looking forward to indulging in catfish specials at our favorite restaurants and taking some time to cool off from the heat at Vicksburg’s many fine museums. For the people who aren’t lucky enough — or crazy enough — to join the tournament and go catfishing along the Mississippi River, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Yogamosa, a meditative time to enjoy a signature brunch sipper, is the perfect way to get in a weekend mindset. Thanks to Lori Fagan and The Rose of Clay Street, we can enjoy this event monthly and enjoy bubbly from John Houston’s any time.

The Vicksburg Convention Center team has also outdone themselves for the tournament, showcasing the venue’s versatility with the first-ever indoor catfish weigh-in. It’ll be no easy feat and it’s not something many people would agree to attempt, but we have no doubt it’ll make a splash with a record-setting catch or two.

In the evenings, we’re looking forward to relaxing with a cold beer (or something a little stronger) at Key City Brewery and Eatery or one of Vicksburg’s fine casinos. In spite of the summer heat, it doesn’t get much better than live music floating through downtown Vicksburg with a chilled beverage in hand.

Next weekend is an opportunity for people of all ages and interests to enjoy the best of what the River City has to offer. It’s also an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to showcase what they do best for a crowd who might be visiting town for the first time.

Whether your goal next weekend is to spend your days with a rod and reel in hand or a bevy of shopping bags and historic brochures, Vicksburg, as always, has something great to offer.