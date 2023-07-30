Unwind Your Mind: Yogamosa and Wine Down Wednesday come to Vicksburg Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

What could be more fun than a Yogamosa — perhaps a Wine Down Wednesday?

Vicksburg resident Lori Fagan has come up with what has become a fun and popular event incorporating yoga workouts and an adult beverage or two.

One day a month, women and men come together to practice the art of yoga. And after connecting with their physical, mental and spiritual well-being, they have the opportunity to socialize with friends while enjoying a mimosa or a glass of wine, respectively.

Fagan, who is also the co-owner of the Rose of Clay Street LLC, said she first came up with Yogamosa, which is held one Saturday morning a month, as a means to encourage people to come to downtown Vicksburg.

“The Yogamosa event was just really born from the fact that I wanted to do something on a Saturday morning that would bring more people downtown to stay,” Fagan said.

Fagan, who is also a yoga instructor herself, said she is using a “team of instructors,” to teach classes with plans to add more.

“I’ve had a few instructors that have said that they also were interested, but our first class was with Maya Morris,” she said.

Morris is a Jackson resident who also leads yoga classes at the Vicksburg National Military Park on Monday mornings. Local resident Emily Williams has also served as a yoga instructor for the classes.

Vicksburg resident Becky Jolly said she enjoyed the Wine Down Wednesday yoga class.

“It was great. It’s a wonderful exercise for people of all sizes, all ages and male and female,” Jolly said.

Jolly said she has practiced yoga at home, but with the addition of some furniture pieces, she had to relocate.

“I don’t have a yoga spot now,” she said, but the second-floor space at Rose of Clay Street, 717 Clay St., where the classes are held, has more than ample room.

This past Wednesday, more than 30 people were able to take to the floor with their mats for the Wine Down Wednesday classes. All spirits are sourced from John Houston’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits, located on the first floor of the Rose Building.

The next Yogamosa class will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.

