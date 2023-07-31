Association of Government Accountants backpacks to Vicksburg Salvation Army Published 8:50 am Monday, July 31, 2023

The West Central Mississippi Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) recently donated 192 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Salvation Army in Vicksburg.

AGA is a non-profit association consisting of financial, information management and human resource professionals who are committed to advancing government accountability while making a difference in their communities.

