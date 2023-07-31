Association of Government Accountants backpacks to Vicksburg Salvation Army

Published 8:50 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Pictured left to right: Arleta Ross, Community Services Chair; LaVerne Dulaney-Green, Chapter President; Trudy James-Brown, First Vice President of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and Major Janna Torgerson, Corps Officer for Salvation Army. (Photo Submitted)

The West Central Mississippi Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) recently donated 192 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Salvation Army in Vicksburg.

AGA is a non-profit association consisting of financial, information management and human resource professionals who are committed to advancing government accountability while making a difference in their communities.

