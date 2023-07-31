Game Plan Published 4:43 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 7, through GoFan.co. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games of the football doubleheader. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan.co.

The Red Carpet Bowl is Aug. 25 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will play Clinton in the first game, at 5:30 p.m., and the Vicksburg High will play Holmes County Central at 8 p.m.

VHS golf tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls and boys golf teams will be held Aug. 9 and 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The tryouts are open to VHS students in grades 7-12. All participants must have their own clubs and a current physical.

For more information, call coach Troy Stewart at 601-665-0100.

Bowling leagues forming

Two adult bowling leagues are now forming for the summer and fall at Fun Lanes in the Vicksburg Mall.

The Fun Lanes Seniors League will begin competition Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., after a brief organizational meeting. This league is open to bowlers age 50 and older, and the season will run for 16 weeks.

The Cannonball Bowling League will have an organizational meeting on Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at Fun Lanes. Competition will begin Aug. 17 and continue each Thursday for 36 weeks. This league is open to all adult bowlers 18 years of age and over.

All bowlers will be required to purchase USBC certification ($23) for 2023-24 prior to completion of the first night’s competition.

For more information or to register, call Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357. Registration is available in person at Fun Lanes as well.

St. Al cheer camp

St. Aloysius will host its Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp on Aug. 12. The camp is for children in grades K-6, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. For more information, call 601-636-2256.

PCA cheer camp

Porter’s Chapel Academy will hold its Pee Wee Cheer Camp for children in grades K-3 on Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $40 and includes a snack, water and a cheer bow. The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants should wear shorts and comfortable tennis shoes. They will learn cheers, jumps and dances with PCA’s varsity cheerleaders, concluding with a performance for friends and family at noon. They will also perform at PCA’s first home football game on Aug. 18.

For more information, contact coaches Kasey Davis or Robin Felker, or call the school at 601-638-3733.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association fall baseball league at Sports Force Parks. The season will begin Nov. 7 and continue for five weeks until Dec. 15. No games will be played on Thanksgiving week.

The registration fee is $65 for teeball leagues and $85 for baseball leagues. The registration deadline is Sept. 8.

Player jerseys and hats are included with the registration fee, and all children who register will get a free kids meal from league sponsor Chick-fil-A.

For more information, visit sfpvicksburg.com or call 601-429-6320.

Camp Tanglewood Scramble

The Camp Tanglewood 4-Man Scramble golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s special needs super hunt.

The entry fee is $400 per team and includes green fees, carts and lunch. There will be tee times beginning at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There are cash prizes for the winning teams, with a first-place payout of $1,600 based on a full field of 36 teams. There will be other prizes for the longest drive and closes to the hole, as well as a 50-50 raffle and other raffles.

To register or for more information, contact Jay Hodges at 601-618-9222; or Adam Logue at 601-218-1592 or Adam.Logue601@gmail.com.

Greenies Golf Tournament

The third annual Greenies Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event honors Carr Central alumni, and this year’s featured honorees are Linda McHann, Buddy Baker, John Groy Jr., Jimmy Cathey Sr., Tom McKnight and Leon Jacobs.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $60 per person, payable in cash only on the day of the tournament. To register, contact John Nelson at 601-618-1762 or jnelson1964@att.net.

Exchange Club Scramble

The Exchange Club of Vicksburg will hold a benefit golf tournament Sept. 14 at Clear Creek Golf Course. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., the tournament 1t 12:30 p.m., and lunch will be served at noon.

Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 for more information or to register.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.