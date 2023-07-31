Hearing on city’s petition to close Jacques’ set for Tuesday in Indianola Published 2:06 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Vicksburg officials will present their case for closing Jacques’ nightclub as a public nuisance at a 9 a.m. hearing on Tuesday in the 9th Chancery District Court in Indianola.

Chancellor Debra M. Giles will hear the case, which was transferred to Indianola after Chancellor Vicki R. Barnes, who presides over the chancery court in Warren County, recused herself.

The City is seeking a temporary restraining order to close Jacques’ until a hearing can be held to permanently close the business.

City officials on July 24 filed the petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance after Jacques’ owner Jay Parmegiani chose not to sign a memorandum of understanding with the City by a City-mandated July 24 signing deadline of 3 p.m. The city amended its petition on July 27, court records show.

The case file has several exhibits from the city, including a Dec. 26, 2018, agreement signed by owner Jay Parmegiani after an incident that occurred when the bar was on Washington Street and outlining changes and improvements for safety and security at the bar, and 911 calls and police reports involving Jacques’ new location at 1320 Levee St. during this year.

Also included is an agreement signed by Parmegiani and Mayor George Flaggs Jr. to settle lawsuits filed by the city and Jacques’ against each other involving the city’s actions against the bar.

There have been two shootings in the parking lot adjacent to Jacques’ in the past four months. The first shooting on May 6 left four of the nightclub’s security guards wounded. The second, on July 5, involved more than 100 shots fired that hit several vehicles in the parking lot, the floodwall behind it and broke a window at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Jacques’ moved to its new location, 1320 Levee St., last year from a location on Washington Street. An altercation at its previous location resulted in the bar being temporarily closed by the city, as well as a federal lawsuit being filed by Parmegiani and his attorney, Ken Rector, against the City of Vicksburg.

