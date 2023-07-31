Lady Flashes zip past Tallulah Academy Published 8:28 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes have come out swinging at the start of softball season.

Madison Spencer went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Maddy McSherry and Lili Perniciaro drove in two runs apiece, and St. Al routed Tallulah Academy 15-2 on Monday for its second win in a row.

St. Al has outscored its first two opponents 28-2. This one was not a run-rule victory — St. Al scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning — but was still an impressive offensive display.

The Lady Flashes banged out 15 hits, eight of which went for extra bases. McSherry doubled and tripled. Perniciaro hit a triple, while Ruthie Britton, Crawley Haller and Kyleigh Cooper all doubled.

Spencer and Britton hit back-to-back RBI doubles to jump start a seven-run rally in the fifth inning that blew the game open. Three errors and two more doubles by Cooper and McSherry put St. Al ahead 9-1.

In the seventh inning, Spencer doubled in two more runs, then Perniciaro hit an RBI triple and scored on a single by Madelyn Kavanaugh to make it 15-2.

Megan Theriot and Ali Grace Luke each finished with two hits and scored three runs for St. Al. Cooper pitched all seven innings and struck out eight batters while walking only one.

Elle Moberley hit an RBI double for Tallulah Academy, and Mary Katherine Marsh hit an RBI single.

St. Al will return home on Thursday to play Riverfield Academy. The junior varsity game begins at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 5.