St. Al’s JV cheerleaders have great weekend at ULM camp Published 4:30 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

St. Aloysius’ junior varsity cheerleading team had an outstanding showing at the UCA Cheer camp, at the University of Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.

The team won three spirit sticks, and finished first in both the Junior Varsity Small Division Game Day Routine and all-around Game Day Performance categories.

Stella Owen won several individual awards, including All-American Cheerleader, Jump off Finalist, and a Pin it Forward Leadership Award.

Elle Larson also won a Pin It Forward Leadership Award.

Team members are Addy Lyons, Stella Owen, Audrey Grace Newman, Piper Keyes, Cristan Wood, Addie Grace Clay, Olivia Claire Copes, Elle Larson, Presley Carr, Lexie Miller, Madison Connelly, Kelci Bingham, Kennadi Blassingame and Anna Kate McKnight.