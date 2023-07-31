Vicksburg casinos serve hot meals to Rolling Fork residents

Published 3:16 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bally’s Vicksburg Casino, along with other casinos in the Vicksburg market, joined together on July 19 and served 330 meals to people affected by the tornado that hit Rolling Fork on March 26.

Perry Boyd, owner of the Gumbo Pot and Blues La Roux in Vicksburg, prepares and serves meals for people in Rolling Fork daily.

To give his team a day off, Bally’s partnered with Ameristar, Riverwalk and WaterView casinos to provide the workers and residents with a warm meal.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

People willing to donate meals or time to Rolling Fork are asked to contact United Way of West Central Mississippi for information on how they can help.

More News

Vicksburg resident fulfills dreams with degree from Hinds Community College

Parent Resource Center at Warren Couxnty-Vicksburg Public Library receives support from United Way and Excel By 5

Hearing on city’s petition to close Jacques’ set for Tuesday in Indianola

Three inducted into Waterways Experiment Station Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees

Print Article