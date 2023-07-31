Vicksburg casinos serve hot meals to Rolling Fork residents Published 3:16 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

1 of 3

Bally’s Vicksburg Casino, along with other casinos in the Vicksburg market, joined together on July 19 and served 330 meals to people affected by the tornado that hit Rolling Fork on March 26.

Perry Boyd, owner of the Gumbo Pot and Blues La Roux in Vicksburg, prepares and serves meals for people in Rolling Fork daily.

To give his team a day off, Bally’s partnered with Ameristar, Riverwalk and WaterView casinos to provide the workers and residents with a warm meal.

Email newsletter signup

People willing to donate meals or time to Rolling Fork are asked to contact United Way of West Central Mississippi for information on how they can help.