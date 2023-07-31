Vicksburg resident fulfills dreams with degree from Hinds Community College Published 4:24 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Nearly 400 Hinds Community College students received degrees and certificates over three summer graduation ceremonies held on the Raymond Campus in Cain-Cochran Hall on July 26 and 27, including Vicksburg resident Anitra Harris.

“There were 476 certificates and degrees awarded to 370 students,” announced Vice President of Instruction Sherry Bellmon, who provided the invocation and introduction for each of the ceremonies. “That means many graduates are earning more than one college credential.”

She said that out of the summer graduates, there are 144 graduating with honors — 65 graduated Cum Laude, 42 are Magna Cum Laude and 37 are Suma Cum Laude.

“As I look out over your class, I’m reminded that you represent a very diverse set of viewpoints and circumstances,” Bellmon said to the graduates, “You are connected, however, by a belief that a community college education is a gateway to building a better life and creating better communities for our future generations. When you leave here today, our hope is that you remember that you are a part of us, part of the collective 100-plus-year history of Hinds.”

Bellmon’s words ring true for a couple of working mothers graduating on Thursday, who want to do more than just provide food and shelter for their families.

Mothers like Harris wanted their children to see them become graduates.

Harris, 32, attended the ceremony with her mom and aunts and her two young sons.

She graduated with an associate of arts degree in psychology and starts Jackson State University in the fall to finish a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“We should never stop dreaming,” Harris said. “I started college back in 2008, but I had children and life happened, and so now here I am 10 years later finishing my degree. I wanted my children to see their mom become a college graduate because education is everything to me.”