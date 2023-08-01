Ann Covington Published 11:27 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Ann Covington, surrounded by her family, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. A memorial service, also at Welch’s, will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Evan Humphries officiating. Interment will take place Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Louisville, MS.

Ann was born on May 20, 1937, in Neshoba County to the late Auston and Bernice Edwards. Ann met her lifetime husband, John Paul Covington, on a blind date shortly before he entered the U.S. Army. Stationed in Alaska during the Korean War, Paul wrote many letters to Ann, and would marry her in 1954.

She was a faithful Christian, devoted wife, excellent mother, and wonderful friend. Ann was a housewife who loved to cook, sew, and spend time with family. While living in Louisville, MS, and raising her children, Ann was a member of the Junior Auxiliary, and various other community organizations. She and Paul were long time members of First Baptist Church, Louisville, where she served on numerous committees and helped with interior decorating projects. She worked for the Winston County Extension Service, Sherwin Williams, and Bennett’s Do It Center, but also made time for her children, cooking a good meal, and managing her household. Always having an eye for interior design, she was able to visualize the completed project before the first work took place. Her clients often became friends and appreciated her ability to create beauty on a budget.

At age 79, she decided it was time to move to Starkville in order to be near her Mississippi State Bulldogs. MSU Football was one of her passions that began when her baby brother, Joe Edwards, played for the Bulldogs. Duplicate bridge, dominoes, and football gave her hours and hours of entertainment fun. Loving all MSU sports, she even learned to enjoy volleyball: however, football and basketball always remained her favorites. A member of First Baptist Church, Starkville, Ann loved her church and church family.

Ann is survived by one son, Jimmy Covington of Noxapater, and three daughters, Cathy Coleman (Billy), Columbus; and Beth Fleming (Trey), Vicksburg; and Linda Humphries (David), Louisville; and one sister Joyce Springer (Ed) of Starkville. Her grandchildren are Tyler Coleman (McKinley), and Anna Claire Coleman (Blake), Reagan Fleming and Robert Fleming, and Evan Humphries (Meredith), and Eric Humphries. Her great grandchildren are Amory Coleman, Liz Lyle Humphries, and Adeline Ann Humphries.

Pallbearers are Tyler Coleman, Reagan Fleming, Auston Edwards, Robert Fleming, Blake Phillips, and Eric Humphries.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.