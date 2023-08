Darren D. Carter Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Mr. Darren D. Carter passed away on July 23 at his home. He was 50.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor James O. Bowman Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

