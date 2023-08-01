Huey D. Younger, Sr. Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Funeral services for Huey D. Younger, Sr. will be 11 a. m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at the chapel of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m..

Mr. Younger passed away July 24, at Merit Health River Region. He was 59.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Ernestine Younger; a brother, Michael Younger; five sisters, Margaret Neal, Juanita Bell, Herscine Brown, Gloria Chin, and Shirley Butler.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include his son, Huey D. Younger, Jr., San Diego, CA; a brother, Felix Younger, Jr.; two sisters, Jeanette Younger and Annette Younger, all of Vicksburg.