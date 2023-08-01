UPDATE: Jacques’ hearing continued; business shut down until Friday Published 11:02 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A decision has not been made regarding the date of Jacques’ nightclub in relation to the city of Vicksburg’s petition to close the business.

Chancellor Debra Giles, of the 9th District Chancery Court in Sunflower County, moved Tuesday to continue the hearing on Friday at 1:30 p.m. As part of the continuance, Giles ordered the business to close until Friday.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and City Attorney Kim Nailor were among the parties present to represent the City, and Jay Parmegiani, owner of Jacques’ and Refined South Restaurant Group LLC, was present with his wife, Kara.

An attorney for Parmegiani was not present.

Giles is presiding over the case after Warren County Chancellor Vickie R. Barnes recused herself.