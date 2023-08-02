‘Community’ characterizes Hinds Community College experience Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As graduate Colby Wilson reflected on his journey at Hinds Community College, the word “community” rose to the surface.

Wilson, 19 of Raymond, spoke on behalf of classmates at the July 27 graduation ceremony.

“The major aspect that stuck out to me was the interwoven community by which Hinds is structured. From the Instructors who put us before themselves, who make sure our path to success is lit even when it feels we are going through complete darkness, to the groundskeepers who make sure our campuses stay as beautiful as they were the day we arrived. Above all, Hinds showed me the meaning of community,” Wilson said. “… Because of Hinds, my future became so much clearer and it has allowed me to realize the potential that I have, not only for personal advancement but also the ability to share with others the meaning of community.”

Wilson received an associate degree and is transferring to Ole Miss as a biology major. He was an officer-intern for the Gamma Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and served on the executive board for Hinds Connection. His goal is to become a forensic investigator.

Offering the invocation and benediction was Patryce Washington, 27, a native of Prince George County, Md., and a current resident of Vicksburg. She received an associate degree in general studies and plans to work as a medical assistant and client care coordinator in a mental health facility. She was a member of the Student Government Association.

Nearly 400 Hinds Community College students received degrees in one of three summer graduation ceremonies on July 26-27. All ceremonies were at Cain-Cochran Hall on the Raymond Campus.

In total, 65 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 42 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 37 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.