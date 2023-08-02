Old Post Files: Aug. 2, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Eva Ingram was visiting relatives in McComb. • Mrs. Walter Stewart entertained friends at a birthday party. • Robert Causey died.

Email newsletter signup

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. George Masters and Evelyn Meyer were visitors at the Chicago World’s Fair.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Hardy Wilkerson was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. James Bobo was getting along nicely following surgery at the Sanitarium. • Mr. and Mrs. John Shipley celebrated their first anniversary.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Ray J. Sauer Jr. was attending a summer training program at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Fla. • Gloria Tickell was vacationing in Chicago. • Mr. and Mrs. James Featherston and daughter were vacationing in Dallas.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Mahon and family were making their home in Cleveland. • Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Anderson were visiting Grand Isle, Ala. • J.P. Alexander passed away.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Dennis M. Walker was promoted to office manager of Mississippi Power & Light Company’s Western Division. • The Dunkin was the special guest at Crawford Street United Methodist Church’s community youth week. • Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Bottin Jr. announced the birth of a son, Robert Ray III.

40 Years Ago: 1983

John B. Scott, truck driver, collided with a bicyclist, Carl Johnson, at South and First North Streets. • Mrs. Claudine Lee was honored by the Vicksburg Clinic for 20 years of service. • Jay Tremain Hill celebrated his sixth birthday. • Elliot Ryan Reed celebrated his second birthday.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Terri Ferguson of Grenada joined the news staff of The Vicksburg Post as a general assignment reporter. • Andrew Clark “Drew” Mills, son of James and Susan Mills, celebrated his second birthday. • Hinds County supervisors urged Warren County’s board to provide some money to help repair the Big Black River bridge on U.S. 80.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The City of Vicksburg moved to keep $632,545 confiscated in a traffic stop a year earlier. • Twenty-five pounds of marijuana was found in the door panels of an eastbound car on Interstate 20 near Talluah. • Jose Sanchez, a Vicksburg soccer referee, prepared to travel to Lawerence, Ind. for the inaugural U.S. Youth Soccer National League Director’s Cup.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Local property taxes went up for school expenditures. • City infrastructure took another hit on Bowmar and Letitia streets.