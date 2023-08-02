Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

St. Aloysius cheerleader Stella Owen won three individual awards and helped her team to two more awards in the Game Day Routine category at the UCA Cheer camp at the University of Louisiana-Monroe July 26-29.

Owen won the All-American Cheerleader, Jump off Finalist, and a Pin it Forward Leadership awards.

The team won three spirit sticks, and finished first in both the Junior Varsity Small Division Game Day Routine and all-around Game Day Performance categories.

Email newsletter signup