Annie Laura Patton Green Published 2:33 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Funeral services for Annie Laura Patton Green are to be held on Saturday, August 5 in the Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 505 E. College St., Clinton, MS at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Darrel McQuirter officiating; interment to follow in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery 10651 US-49 South.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4 at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Annie Laura Patton Green was born September 15 1936 in Pocahontas, MS. She was born to Gaddis Jamison and Timpa Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Earl Lee Chaffier, Sr., and sister-in-law Flora Moore.

Annie was raised by her father Samuel Johnson and Timpa in Jackson MS. She joined Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.

On October 8, 1961, Annie Laura married Willie Green of Vicksburg who also preceded her in death. They were married for 57 years.

To this union was born a son, Tyrone Anthony Green (Edith Y. Lemus Green) who both reside in Houston, TX.

She leaves to cherish her memories her granddaughter, Tiffani Joyner, 5 grandsons, Tyrone A Green, II, Phillip S. Green, Jonathan Gomez, Henry Mendoza and David Mendoza all of Houston, TX, 3 great-grandsons Hendrix Green, Henry Green, and Henry Mendoza, Jr. her sister in law Roberta Denham, Mary Jones, and Willie Mae Chaffier and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

