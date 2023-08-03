Billy Joe ‘Bill’ Collins Published 9:42 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Billy Joe “Bill” Collins passed away on July 31, at his home.

He was 81. Bill was born in Utica, MS on December 27, 1941, the son of Joe Tom Collins and Lois Cudd Collins.

He had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1966, where he owned and operated Rebel Welding and Industrial Supply for 32 years and other Vicksburg businesses.

He was a very active member of First Baptist Church where he served on the Executive Committee and was involved in missions and Operation Christmas Child. He served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and on various committees at Calvary Baptist Church.

He was very involved in his community including the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, Vicksburg Warren County Economic Development Foundation and also served many years as an election poll worker.

He helped to build a church in Montana with the Mississippi Southern Baptist Convention.

He was a member of the Highland Masonic Lodge, a charter member of the Vicksburg Cruisers Car Club and a longtime member of the Harley Owners Group.

The most important things to him were his family and his church. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life. He loved getting outside and working with his tractors and mowing grass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elizabeth Mozier and Arlene Ainsworth and an infant grandson Jacob Ryan Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shirley Collins, sons Jeff Collins (Nicole), Bryan Collins (Allyson), Chris Collins (Heather) and Marty Collins (Michelle), brother Wallace Collins (Margaret), sister Lisa Mitchell (Donnie), grandchildren Jessica Fairchilds (Lance), Andrew Collins, Zac Collins, Abi O’Pry (Brannon), Megan Collins, Ryan Collins, Bradley Collins, Kaitlin Jenkins (Dustin), Emily Davis (Jacob), Ryan Boyd and Lindsey Brakefield (Clark) and great-grandchildren Marlee Brakefield, William Brakefield, Saylor Mae Davis, Ezra Dean Jenkins and soon to make her arrival Helen Carlisle Fairchilds.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Glenwood Funeral Home.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Matt Buckles and Dr. Johnny Collins. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zac Collins, Andrew Collins, Ryan Collins, Bradley Collins, Ryan Boyd, Jacob Davis, Lance Fairchilds, Brannon O’Pry, Clark Brakefield.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Cecil Knox Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.