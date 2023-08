Christopher L. Stewart Published 1:50 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Funeral services for Christopher L. Stewart, 30, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at Mt.Zion M.B. Church, Cary.

A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The Rev. Eugene Bell will be officiating the services.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Stewart died on July 26, at Merit Health-River Region, Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup