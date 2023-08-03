MDE names Beechwood, Bovina elementary schools Emerging Science of Reading Schools Published 9:25 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated 11 elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SOR) for the 2023-24 school year, including two Vicksburg Warren School District schools.

This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited annually in the spring to apply for the science of reading recognition. Seven elementary schools received the designation in 2021-22, and seven received the designation in 2022-23. Schools must reapply to retain the designation.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to each campus starting Aug. 8, to celebrate this accomplishment. Celebrations at Beechwood and Bovina are scheduled for Aug. 22.

“We applaud these schools for seeking and receiving this designation, which demonstrates their commitment to implementing the science of reading and ensuring their students receive optimal literacy instruction,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “Such designations support Mississippi remaining a national leader in literacy and continued growth for students.”

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.