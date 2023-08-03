River City Early College principal announces retirement Published 6:19 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Tammy Burris Smith, the first and only principal in River City Early College history, announced her retirement Thursday evening.

In a social media post, Smith said the decision to retire was not an easy one.

“After 32 years of serving the children of the Vicksburg Warren School District and the community of Vicksburg, I have decided to retire,” she said. “… This is the hardest decision I have ever made.”

Smith said her last day will be Aug. 17.

“I’m grateful for the families who have supported me along the way, and the students who continue to bring me joy. I have so many precious memories,” Smith continued. “To the teachers and staff members that I’ve had the honor of working alongside, I love each of you dearly, and will continue to celebrate your dedication and accomplishments. You are making a difference.

“I can’t wait to see what door God will open next for me on my journey.”