Stephani Renee Barnes Published 10:14 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Funeral services for Stephani Renee Barnes, 56, who died Friday, July 28, at her residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 5, at Point Pleasant M.B. Church, Mt. Olive, MS with Rev. Johnny Mosley officiating and Rev. James O. Hunter will do the eulogy.

Burial will be in the Church cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Ms. Barnes worked in the Vicksburg School District and was currently working in the Claiborne County School District.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Barnes, Jr. and Helen McInnis Barnes; and a brother, Lawrence Barnes III.

Ms. Barnes is survived by a daughter, La’Bria M. Barnes, Esq. of Flowood, MS; four aunts, Bessie Barnes Otis of Vicksburg, MS, Chellie (Lester) Payne and Linda Clark, both of Mt. Olive, MS and Shirley (James) Hunter of New Orleans, LA; an uncle, William Parker of Prairie View, TX; and a number of other relatives and friends.