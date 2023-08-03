Vicksburg native among Mississippi State presenters at Undergraduate Research Symposium Published 9:40 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Mary Tingle, of Vicksburg, is among Mississippi State University students who presented research projects at the university’s Undergraduate Research Symposium this past spring.

Tingle took part in the Biological Sciences and Engineering/Poster category. Tingle received first place in the Forestry & Wildlife Research category.

MSU’s Undergraduate Research Symposium allows students to showcase faculty-guided research and creative activity. Students from diverse departments and colleges participate in poster and oral presentation sessions, sharing their research with the MSU community.

Presenters are evaluated by graduate students, faculty and staff. The event is hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Discovery and the Shackouls Honors College with other undergraduate research sponsors including the Center for Community-Engaged Learning, Graduate School, Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Office of Research and Economic Development, Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President and the Student Association.

The event was supported by 170 faculty, staff and graduate students who helped provide comments on projects and judge special area competitions.

Research projects are divided into four categories: biological sciences and engineering; social sciences; humanities and arts; and physical sciences and engineering. Twelve special area competitions awarded prizes. More information can be found at www.urcd.msstate.edu.