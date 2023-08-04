Fire damages home on Dillon Ridge Road Published 12:38 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

1 of 2

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire early morning at an unoccupied residence on Dillon Ridge Road.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, responders with the Culkin and Northeast departments of the Warren County Fire Service responded to a report of smoke at a residence in the 700 block of Dillon Ridge Road.

Northeast Chief Zack Hearn was the first on scene and notified responding units of an active structure fire with smoke coming from home. Hearn determine the fire was likely confine to a single room. Fire Boss Jerry Briggs and personnel for NE, Culkin and Fisherferry stations quickly contained and extinguished the fire. The home appeared to be unoccupied with no power service. Fire damage was limited, but smoke damage was sustained throughout the structure.

Email newsletter signup

The fire is under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff Department, and there were no injuries.