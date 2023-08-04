Fire damages home on Dillon Ridge Road

Published 12:38 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire early morning at an unoccupied residence on Dillon Ridge Road.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, responders with the Culkin and Northeast  departments of the Warren County Fire Service responded to a report of smoke at a residence in the 700 block of Dillon Ridge Road.

Northeast Chief Zack Hearn was the first on scene and notified responding units of an active structure fire with smoke coming from home. Hearn determine the fire was likely confine to a single room. Fire Boss Jerry Briggs and personnel for NE, Culkin and Fisherferry stations quickly contained and extinguished the fire. The home appeared to be unoccupied with no power service. Fire damage was limited, but smoke damage was sustained throughout the structure.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The fire is under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff Department, and there were no injuries.

 

More News

Convocation kicks off new school year for Vicksburg Warren School District

VICKSBURG FACTS: Native son makes history in Jackson

Warren County Land Records: July 24 to July 31, 2023

River City Early College principal announces retirement

Print Article